Govt will never leave flood-hit people unattended: President Arif Alvi

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday said that the government would never leave unattended the rain and flood-hit people of Sindh rather would put in all of its efforts to address their needs.

Addressing a ceremony to distribute ration bags among the flood-affected people here, the President thanked the collaborating organizations for arranging food packs for the people in distress.

Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail and MPA Haleem Adil Sheikh, leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and representatives of the welfare organizations including Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation attended the ceremony.

The president said the ceremony manifested the strengthening linkage between the people and the state as every pro-people government was supposed to stand by its people in their hour of need.

He said that starting from COVID-19 pandemic to the losses caused by rains and floods, the government was alive to the situation and made all out efforts to steer the people out of the challenging situation.

He said through prudent policies, Pakistan had set an example by containing the pandemic and keeping the economy on track.

The president said the government had extended cash relief assistance worth Rs12,000 each to around 16.9 million families which made almost half of country's population.

He said contrary to India and other countries, the Imran Khan-led government opposed the blanket lockdown and allowed the industries and businesses to operate to avert the deaths caused by hunger.

Besides the businesses, the government also kept the mosques open to make the people worship and consequent to their prayers, Allah Almighty blessed the country with the turnaround of the coronavirus cases making Pakistan an example for the world.

The president told the gathering that though the disease was almost over in Pakistan, the precautions were yet essential to avert its resurgence.

Thanking the UAE government for extending support to the flood-hit people, the president said the country had recovered from the COVID-19 related economic impact just because it kept supporting the working class who played key role in nation building.

Mentioning his Thursday's visit to Quaid's Mausoleum and laying wreath there on his death anniversary, the president said today, the opponents of Pakistan's creations were compelled to confess that Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was right to demand and create a separate homeland for the Muslims.

Referring to the injustices being meted out to minorities in India, the president said Prime Minister Imran Khan had resolved to expose India globally for its discriminative policies towards the minorities.