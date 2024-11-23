Govt Will Not Allow Any Mob To Damage Country's Economic Growth: Barrister Danyal
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 23, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Danyal Chaudhry said that the government would not allow any mob to attack on Federal and damage the economic growth of the country and create hurdles for the citizens.
Addressing at a press conference here on Saturday, he said that due to the conducive policies of the incumbent regime after a long time again country's economy is on track and the growth ratio increasing day by day but unfortunately some elements wanted to disrupt it.
The nation knew that these people were not sincere with the development and prosperity of the state.
Danyal also condemned the statement of Bushra Bibi regarding Saudi Arabia and blamed the PTI wanted to damaging the current strong Pakistan and Saudi bilateral relationships.
He said that Pakistan had signed a number of MoUs with Saudi regimes recently and trade volume would be enhanced very soon, but some elements wanted to sabotage the journey of progress.
He criticized that the founder of PTI had sold the gifts of brother country adding that Saudi Arabia is the best and most trustworthy friend of Pakistan.
He said that the graph of inflation decreased from double digits to single and the growth of economics on smooth way and ratio of interest also reduced.
Overseas Pakistanis fully support the incumbent government as 3.1 billion Dollars were sent by expatiate in the first week of October 2024.
Danyal underlined that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a good relief to the citizens in electricity billing.
Stock market going up due to the local and foreign investment in the country, he added.
