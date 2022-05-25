UrduPoint.com

Govt Will Not Allow Anyone To Challenge State Writ: Tahira Aurangzeb

Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2022 | 10:50 AM

Govt will not allow anyone to challenge state writ: Tahira Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Tahira Aurangzeb Wednesday said that government will never allow anyone to challenge writ of the state as protection of lives and property of people is responsibility of government and these cannot be compromised.

Speaking to ptv news, she lamented that PTI leadership was leading the country toward anarchy, adding, the party was planning to attack law enforcement agencies.

"There is freedom of expression and peaceful protests in the country but the PTI coming to Islamabad only aim for chaos," she added.

Replying to a question, she made it clear that law will take its due course if the march goes violent.

Imran Khan has snatched away basic rights of common people and did not give anything to the masses except price hike, she said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Price March Muslim Government PTV

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2022

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 25th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 25th May 2022

2 hours ago
 Shooter in Texas Elementary School Incident in Cus ..

Shooter in Texas Elementary School Incident in Custody - Police Dept.

10 hours ago
 EU Pledges to Keep Supporting Ukraine Even If Cris ..

EU Pledges to Keep Supporting Ukraine Even If Crisis Lasts Years - Belgian Prime ..

10 hours ago
 Over Half of Americans Say US Economy Bigger Prior ..

Over Half of Americans Say US Economy Bigger Priority Than Anti-Russia Sanctions ..

10 hours ago
 IGP pays homage to Shaheed Constable Kamal Ahmed

IGP pays homage to Shaheed Constable Kamal Ahmed

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.