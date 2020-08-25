UrduPoint.com
Govt Will Not Back Down From Holding Opposition Leaders Accountable, Says Fawad Ch

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 12:23 PM

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Tuesday made it clear to the PML-N that the Prime Minister Imran Khan would not back down from holding their leadership accountable for their alleged corrupt practices during their respective tenures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Tuesday made it clear to the PML-N that the Prime Minister Imran Khan would not back down from holding their leadership accountable for their alleged corrupt practices during their respective tenures.

Talking to a private news channel, Fawad Ch said Prime Minister Imran Khan had already categorically said that whatever the opposition did, the accountability of the corrupt would not be stopped in the country.

He said that the opposition has been only demanding an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) like deal which will not be given at any cost.

Fawad said it was clear that the opposition parties do not have any welfare agenda, adding that they are spreading anarchy and hatching conspiracies to divide the nation. "Our country demands unity among all of us as undemocratic conduct was only damaging the country", he said.

He mentioned that Prime Minister Imran Khan was totally different from the PPP and PML-N leadership, having no personal interests.

He further asked the opposition not to do politics over the health of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan had always stood by the supremacy of law for the strengthening of the judiciary.

