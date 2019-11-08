(@fidahassanain)

The Special Assistant to PM Naeem-Ul-Haq said Nawaz Sharif should go abroad for his treatment.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 8th, 2019) The PTI's governmnet would not become hurdle in the way of former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif regarding removal of his name from Exit Control List, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeem Haq said.

Nawaz Sharif, Naeem Ul Haq said, should go for his treatment aborad and the government had already given suggestion in this regard. He gave these statements after the Sharif family approached interior ministry seeking removal of Names of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz from the Exit Control List (ECL). The sources said that the government asked the interior mininstry to decide the application and allow Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for his treatment.

Islamabad High Court and Lahore High Court have granted bail to Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference and Chaudhary Sugar Mills case respectively. Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of Nawaz Sharif, was also allowed bail in Chaudhary Sugar Mills case.

The sources said that Nawaz Sharif is likely to fly to London in just one-week time. Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz are also likely to accompany him in this journey. Maryam Nawaz also stated that it would quite difficult for her stay behind if her father went abroad for treatment.

"Health of my father is my first Primary focus as politics could be done anytime but the parents are great assets, so I can't stay away," said Maryam Nawaz during her appearance before the NAB court.

Shehbaz Sharif, the sources said, convinced his brother Nawaz Sharif for his treatment in London despite that he was not willing to go anywhere. They said Shehbaz Sharif would accompany his brother Nawaz Sharif on his way to London. Maryam Nawaz also said that her father should go for medical treatment in London. She said her focus is on her father's health because politics could be done at any time.

The sources said the Hareley Street Clinics’ Consultants had also been consulted for his treatment there in London, especially for the treatment of his platelets issue. Nawaz Sharif was shifted from hospital to home yesterday after his daughter Maryam Nawaz was released on bail in Chaudhary Sugar Mills case.

The sources privy to the development told Pakistan Point that Nawaz Shari was asked by his brother to stay at least for five months in London for his medical treatment. He told his brother that health was much important than all other things and he should get the best possible treatment at the best possible facilities. They also said that Dr. Mehmood Ayaz, the head of panel constituted for the treatment of former Prime Minister, also advised Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for his treatment, especially for treatment of platelets level.