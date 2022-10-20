Govt will not compromise on supremacy of law, constitution: Azam Tarar

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, here, on Thursday said the government would make no compromise on the supremacy of rule of law and constitution

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, here, on Thursday said the government would make no compromise on the supremacy of rule of law and constitution.

Addressing the members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council here, the minister said supremacy of the constitution and rule of law was the top most priority of the incumbent coalition government.

He said lawyers' community had played a key role during Pakistan Movement and always stood against dictatorship.

The minister said that lawyers community of KP had played an excellent role during the judges' restoration movement and supremacy of rule of law in Pakistan.

Tarar said work on increasing the strength of judges had been started, adding lawyers protection act bill would soon be passed from the federal cabinet.

He said Rs 500 million grant for Pakistan Bar Council was made part of the federal budget, 2022 as per the Prime Minister's directions and funds would be provided to bar councils of all provinces for the welfare of the lawyers' community.

The minister said lawyers' community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was very near to his heart and every effort would be made to address all their genuine problems.

He said that residential problems of the lawyers of the supreme court bar association had been addressed and allotment letters were issued.

Besides the police check post, he said FC was deployed for the security of the lawyers' residential colony.

Earlier, the minister inaugurated mobile app of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council.

The minister was also informed about the working of the KP Bar Council, welfare projects, grants and others related matters.

Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar said that supremacy of rule of law was imperative for the dispensation of quick justice.

The minister said that he was well aware of the problems of members of KP Bar Council and that their genuine problems would be addressed on a priority basis.