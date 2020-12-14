UrduPoint.com
Govt Will Not Give NRO To PDM: Vawda

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 09:54 PM

Govt will not give NRO to PDM: Vawda

Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Monday categorically said that the government would not give national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders no matter what

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Monday categorically said that the government would not give national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders no matter what.

The opposition parties wanted to initiate talks with the government, but no relaxation would be given in their corruption cases, he said.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) came into power to carry out the accountability process against those involved in corrupt practices across the board, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister advised the Members National Assembly of PDM to send their resignation to NA Speaker Asad Qaiser then the government would accept their resignations forthwith.

He said the people had rejected and buried the politics of PDM in Lahore public gathering as they had not participated in their political show.

Replying to a question, he said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif should better to come back the country to face corruption cases instead of criticizing and mocking the national institutions especially armed forces and judiciary.

