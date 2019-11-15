Govt will not stand against court verdict: Senator Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Faisal Javed

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Senator Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Faisal Javed on Friday said the government would not stop Mian Nawaz Sharif from moving abroad on medical grounds if the courts of Pakistan would allow him to leave the country without submitting the indemnity bonds.

Talking to a private news channel he said the PMLN party leaders misled the innocent common man over the health of their supremo by holding press conferences day and night to speak against the government rather taking care of his health.

The masses had witnessed none of the convicted person had ever landed back to the country and faced corruption charges against them had been pending in the courts for years, he mentioned.

The senior leaders of PMLN were presenting themselves as guarantors of Nawaz Sharif although the same leaders had given the guarantees for other absconders of Sharif family in past, he replied to a question.