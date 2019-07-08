Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeem-ul-Haq Monday said that the government would take care about the legal protest by the opposition and would not bother to any unlawful step taken by them in any matter of state importance

Talking to a private news channel, he said the serving Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani was performing his duties well.

He said the opposition could not agree on a single name for the post of chairman senate.

He said if the opposition would protest in accordance with the prescribed laws for their stances then no one from the ruling government would ever oppose it adding that if anyone would break the laws then it would require an action against the violator.