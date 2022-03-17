UrduPoint.com

Govt Will Not Take Unconstitutional Action To Impede No-trust Move: Asad Umar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2022 | 10:13 PM

Govt will not take unconstitutional action to impede no-trust move: Asad Umar

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Thursday said the government would not take any unconstitutional step to impede the opposition's no-confidence move against Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Thursday said the government would not take any unconstitutional step to impede the opposition's no-confidence move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing a press conference along with federal ministers Hammad Azhar and Fawad Hussain Chaudhry here, he said the opposition committed the "big crime of horse-trading" by detaining the PTI members in the Sindh House.

The opposition's move, he said, showed that the opposition wanted a civil war in the country. The Federal Government had not retaliated yet and if it acted then the situation could be worst, the minister added.

Assad said Prime Minister Imran Khan used to say that the opposition leaders first earn the money through illegal means and then use that money to seek power, and their current move had proved him right.

Bags full of money were shifted to the Sindh House to "purchase the conscience" of the turncoats, he added.

Asad Umar maintained that if anybody had any ambiguity about the PM's politics, "I want to tell them that Imran Khan's politics is based on his principles and ideology. The PM has never done politics for the sake of his own benefits." Unlike the opposition leaders, he neither blackmailed anyone nor he was blackmailed by anyone , he added. The "Changa Manga politics" was the hallmark of opposition parties, he said.

Imran Khan, he said, was a public leader, who always stood by his own principles and ideology.

Asad said the PTI would continue its fight against the opposition's "ill moves" till last time but it would not adopt any unconstitutional measure for the purpose.

"These persons (opposition leaders) only use the name of democracy to run their business," he added To a question, the minister maintained that today many people stood behind Imran Khan, who had started their politics in other parties. However, it did not mean that the people, who had started their politics in other parties, were not good.

He said on March 27, the nation would see that all the members and workers of PTI would be present in the historic public gathering.

To another question, the minister said the Federal Government was not considering imposition of governor rule in the Sindh province.

As regards the performance of PTI government, the minister said the prime minister had fulfilled his promise of raising the respect of the nation and Pakistan globally.

The Ehsaas Programme had been acknowledged as one of the world's best social best programme, Pakistan GDP growth rate was going to surpass 5 percent for the second consecutive year, a feat being achieved after 15 years, he added.

He said Imran Khan became the voice of Muslim world by speaking against Islamophobia at the United Nations, which had recently adopted a resolution to declareg March 15 as "International Day to Combat Islamophobia".

Responding to a question, Asad Umar said the government was in contact with the opposition legislators, but it would not offer an money like the opposition leaders.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Resolution Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Asad Umar Governor United Nations Business Democracy Manga Money March Muslim All Government Best Opposition

Recent Stories

Rapid growth cannot be imagined without statistica ..

Rapid growth cannot be imagined without statistical data: UAF VC

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan proponent of resolution against Islamopho ..

Pakistan proponent of resolution against Islamophobia: Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashra ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Nigeria agree to promote defence coopera ..

Pakistan, Nigeria agree to promote defence cooperation

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar lays foundation ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar lays foundation stone of 1000-bedded General ..

3 minutes ago
 Sarwar proposes reserved seats for overseas Pakist ..

Sarwar proposes reserved seats for overseas Pakistanis in NA

3 minutes ago
 PEC to open new avenues of business opportunities: ..

PEC to open new avenues of business opportunities: FCCI Chief

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>