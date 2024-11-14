Govt Will Not Tolerate Unrest Under The Guise Of Protest: Senator
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2024 | 11:51 PM
Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Senator Afnan Ullah Khan said on Thursday that repeated disruptive protests under the guise of “right to protest” would no longer be tolerated
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Senator Afnan Ullah Khan said on Thursday that repeated disruptive protests under the guise of “right to protest” would no longer be tolerated.
Speaking on a private news channel, he said that the government’s responsibility is to protect the lives and property of its citizens, which it would fulfill diligently.
He expressed concern over the recent statements by PTI leaders, suggesting that their intent seemed to incite violence.
“It is not politics but chaos to repeatedly disrupt life in Islamabad, where foreign dignitaries and ambassadors are present,” he added.
He further said that the persistent threats from PTI show a clear intent to create unrest rather than engage in peaceful political dialogue.
