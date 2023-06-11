UrduPoint.com

Govt Will Not Waste Resources On Opening Ceremonies: CM

Faizan Hashmi Published June 11, 2023 | 09:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Sunday, in a tweet, said that now people would inaugurate all public projects.

"Be it school or college, hospital or playground, health card or green bus project, all these are people's own money," he said.

He said that he would not waste resources on the opening ceremonies to take or give credit to these projects, saying, children studying in the government institutions would inaugurate new educational institutions, "Hospitals will be opened for poor patients during treatment. Green bus service will be inaugurated by sisters and daughters who are travelling in public transport", he said.

He said that the project's cost due to people's wealth and that the people should be credited by inaugurating public projects.

"Our job was to use their money properly," he said.

