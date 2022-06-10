Govt will present budget for next fiscal year 2022-23 today

(@Abdulla99267510)

Fiscal consolidation to contain budget deficit is the special focus

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 10th, 2022) The government will present budget for the next fiscal year 2022-23 in the National Assembly today (Friday) with special focus on fiscal consolidation to contain budget deficit.

Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail will present the budget in National Assembly, which will start at 4:00 pm.

The budget has been formulated while considering the existing challenges being faced by economy at domestic and international fronts.