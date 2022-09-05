ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday adjourned the hearing on a petition of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) related to the grievances and cases of journalists till September 30.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, remarked that he had confidence in the Prime Minister and the federal government that they would end environment of fear in journalists and would take measures for protection of their rights.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by PFUJ and Secretary Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Shahira Shahid, PFUJ's lawyer Shahkhawar Advocate and Additional Attorney General Munawar Iqbal Dogal appeared in the court.

At the outset of hearing, the PFUJ's lawyer contended that ministry of information had given prompt response into the matter but it was still awaited from the interior ministry.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that one set of journalists was targeted before the incumbent government came into power and now the other set of journalists became the target. He questioned that why an environment of fear and terror was there for journalists all the time. For the last few years it was seemed that the speaking was the biggest crime? Chief Justice Athar Manullah said that if someone talks wrong then he could be arrested, but shutting down the entire channel was not right act. It was good that the channel had been restored, he added.

He further noted that a case was also registered against a journalist in Punjab to this PFUJ President Afzal Butt said that a FIR of blasphemy was registered against journalist Waqar Satti. This was the first time in history that a case of blasphemy had been registered against a journalist.

The chief justice said that this court could form a commission on this matter but it had confidence in the Prime Minister and the federal government that they would end this fear.

He said these tactics have been used since the creation of Pakistan but these had never been effective.

The court remarked that the governments should encourage freedom of speech. Chief Justice Athar Minullah said that in a letter of UNO it was noted that journalist Absar Alam was hit by a bullet.

Speaking was a biggest crime of journalists, he said, adding that nothing like this was happening in foreign countries. Why was it happening here, he asked, and suggested that the federal government should sit with journalists and make a mechanism. If someone commits a crime, he must be booked, but only the state would do it, the court observed, adding that it shouldn't happen that 50 FIRs were registered against a journalist across the country on same charges.

Chief Justice Athar Minllah said that this court was expecting the present federal government that it would take measures to protect the rights of journalists.

He further said that secretary Information should satisfy the court that the concerns of journalists have been removed. PFUJ President Afzal Butt said that we believe that no tv channel, no journalist or any anchor was above the Constitution.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that the court had made it clear that there would be no arrests on the basis of speech. The Additional Attorney General told the court that the Journalists Protection Bill was before the federal cabinet and would be implemented soon.

Secretary information said that she wanted to onboard the Secretary of the Ministry of Interior and, however, it would take some time. The hearing of the case was then adjourned till September 30. The court also instructed the information ministry to submit a report related to journalists' matters till next date.