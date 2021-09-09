UrduPoint.com

Govt Will Provide Best Healthcare Facilities To People: Abbas Shah

Sindh Minister for Works and Services Syed Zia Abbas Shah has said all possible steps are being taken to provide best healthcare facilities to the people at their doorstep

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Works and Services Syed Zia Abbas Shah has said all possible steps are being taken to provide best healthcare facilities to the people at their doorstep.

In order to further improve the health sector in current financial year, he said that 18 ongoing projects should be completed as soon as possible while the necessary administrative steps required to launch 10 new projects should also be completed at earliest.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting to review the construction work of ongoing development schemes in the health sector under the Department of Works and Services.

On the occasion, Chief Engineer Provincial Building Circle Karachi Akhtar Dawach informed the minister that a total of 18 projects of the Health Department are underway in Karachi while 10 more projects have been approved in this year.

The minister said in the ongoing projects, the central building should be constructed on priority basis so that the people could get immediate benefit from it while work on the residential building could be started thereafter. He said within a week, the latest photographs, videos and location coordinates of the ongoing projects should be provided so that the situation could be assessed.

Zia Abbas Shah said the contractors using delay tactics should be blacklisted.

He said that liaison with the concerned officers of the health department should also be made more effective and strong so that the delayed projects could be completed on time.

The minister said no delay would be tolerated in this regard.

The meeting was also attended by Superintendent Engineer Asadullah Sheikh and relevant Executive Engineers.

