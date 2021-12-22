UrduPoint.com

Govt. Will Provide Shelter To Homeless Christians In Islamabad: Rashid

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 09:46 PM

Govt. will provide shelter to homeless Christians in Islamabad: Rashid

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday showed his commitment to provide homes to homeless Christian Community of Islamabad and specify land for housing colony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday showed his commitment to provide homes to homeless Christian Community of Islamabad and specify land for housing colony.

While addressing to Interfaith Harmony Dialogue at Convention Center, the minister said that Capital Development Authority (CDA) would be directed to ensure practical steps for the housing colony of Christian Community and shelter would be provided to them.

He said that interfaith harmony is a vital for social unity and integrity in the country. The minister said the message of Jesus Christ was of teaching and preaching peace and love.

He said the services of the Christian community for Pakistan were not less than any other community, adding, he felt proud to participate in their celebrations every year.

The minister said that Christians were hardworking people and he has never seen any Christian begging.

The minister revealed that Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved Rs.100 billion for Nullah Lai project, Rs. 20 billion for Ring Road Project and Rs. 7 billion for mother and child hospital in Rawalpindi. He said these development projects would convert Rawalpindi into a modern city and efforts would remain continue for the further uplift.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Christian Community Road Lai Rashid Rawalpindi Capital Development Authority Christian Unity Foods Limited Billion Housing Love

Recent Stories

Sindh reports 221 new cases of COVID-19

Sindh reports 221 new cases of COVID-19

6 minutes ago
 Comprehensive strategy evolved to control crimes: ..

Comprehensive strategy evolved to control crimes: CPO

7 minutes ago
 Christians peace-loving people; never involve in e ..

Christians peace-loving people; never involve in extremism, terrorism: Sheikh Ra ..

7 minutes ago
 US Government Spends $300Mln to Fight Opioid, Stim ..

US Government Spends $300Mln to Fight Opioid, Stimulants Crisis - Justice Dept.

7 minutes ago
 Xi Jinping Says Hong Kong Government Managed to Re ..

Xi Jinping Says Hong Kong Government Managed to Restore Stability

7 minutes ago
 NAB granted time for comments in BISP case

NAB granted time for comments in BISP case

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.