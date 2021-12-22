Govt. will provide shelter to homeless Christians in Islamabad: Rashid

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday showed his commitment to provide homes to homeless Christian Community of Islamabad and specify land for housing colony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday showed his commitment to provide homes to homeless Christian Community of Islamabad and specify land for housing colony.

While addressing to Interfaith Harmony Dialogue at Convention Center, the minister said that Capital Development Authority (CDA) would be directed to ensure practical steps for the housing colony of Christian Community and shelter would be provided to them.

He said that interfaith harmony is a vital for social unity and integrity in the country. The minister said the message of Jesus Christ was of teaching and preaching peace and love.

He said the services of the Christian community for Pakistan were not less than any other community, adding, he felt proud to participate in their celebrations every year.

The minister said that Christians were hardworking people and he has never seen any Christian begging.

The minister revealed that Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved Rs.100 billion for Nullah Lai project, Rs. 20 billion for Ring Road Project and Rs. 7 billion for mother and child hospital in Rawalpindi. He said these development projects would convert Rawalpindi into a modern city and efforts would remain continue for the further uplift.