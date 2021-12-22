Govt will provide shining opportunities to youth: Farrukh Habib

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said that the government has provided suitable environment for youth through Ehsaas Scholarship and Kamyab Nujawan Porgrams.

He expressed these views while addressing as a chief guest in the concluding ceremony of the week-long entrepreneurial drive of the Faculty of Management Sciences (FMS) of the International Islamic University (IIU) here at the Faisal Masjid Campus.

The drive contained workshops, a series of talks with industrial experts and entrepreneurs, business plan competition (in which participants of 80 universities across Pakistan took part), innovative ad competition and a number of networking and interaction opportunities between students and industrial experts. Faculty of Management Sciences (FMS) organized this event in collaboration with the Office of the Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC), IIUI.

Addressing the concluding session of the Entrepreneurial summit, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib said that the Prime Minister has launched the first phase of the "Kamyab Jawan Programme" for youth across the country to support them through technical and financial assistance. He said that Rs100 billion have been allocated for youth loans under the programme and Rs25bn have been earmarked for women.

He said the government is keen about education and through Ehaas scholarship program and it is going to provide basic education to the 20 million out-of-school children in the country.

Talking about the IIUI entrepreneurial summit, he said he was happy to see the talent and innovative ideas of the students and he would recommend to the relevant quarters to adopt these projects. He stressed upon the youth not to be discouraged and also asked to put aside the fear of defeat.

Speaking on the occasion in his keynote address, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce (ICCI), Sardar Yasir Ilyas emphasized upon the linkage of academia and industry. He said that market needs are important and there is a dire need to produce well-equipped, compatible to the needs of industry human resources for positive results.

He opined that students' counseling is imperative and this must be jointly done by faculty, practicing entrepreneurs and experts of industry so that the youth may assess the market requirements. Referring to the importance of education in the society, he said education is the only solution to shine in the future.

He also shed light on the importance of manufacturing and indigenous production to meet the needs and trade deficit. He hailed the present government for its entrepreneurial projects and hoped that IIUI students would be able to benefit from those projects through such opportunities.

In his address, President IIUI, Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi said that the world is facing pandemic and a number of countries are facing the challenge of economic instability.

He added that in this age of global village, it's easy to showcase your talent and expertise and these are high times for youth to contribute through internet and online mode in the progress and stability of the country.

He said that there is a global need to be compatible with the needs of market professionals who may promote entrepreneurship and they can also address the leading global challenges of climate change, economic crisis and poverty.

IIUI President opined that promotion of entrepreneurship can result in prosperity and initiative of a summit in this regard by Faculty Management Sciences is laudable. He said that the university is keen to address the needs of society and it has also set its patterns according to the modern needs.

He also urged students to be involved in innovative projects. He added that projects of Artificial intelligence shall be encouraged.

Talking about the university's new strategic plan, he said by the start of new year the university shall commence implementation of its newly prepared strategic plan and hoped that it will be another step to university' new journey of success.

Dean Faculty of Management Sciences , Dr. Abdul Raheman highlighted the objectives and details of the week-long entrepreneurial drive. Earlier, The Chief Guest also visited the innovative business plan projects of the students of 80 universities and hailed their efforts.