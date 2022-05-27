Govt will provide targeted subsidy to facilitate poor: Malik

Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Ali Pervaiz Malik on Friday said that the government would provide targeted subsidy to facilitate the poor masses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Ali Pervaiz Malik on Friday said that the government would provide targeted subsidy to facilitate the poor masses.

The poor families would get subsidy on various products through BISP program, he said while talking to a news channel.

The Prime Minister, he said would announce the subsidy plan shortly.

Commenting on increase in petroleum prices, he said the last regime of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), is responsible for making weak policies for the people of Pakistan.

He said that PTI had damaged the economic sector besides other institution. He said the Pakistan Muslim League-N, government under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif, would take all possible measures to revive economy and managed to alleviate poverty.