Govt. Will Solve Economical Problems Of Vendors: Yawar Abbas Bokhari

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 07:48 PM

Chairman, PAC Punjab, Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari on Friday said that the government was fully aware the problems of vendors due to lockdown and their issues would be under-consideration during next PAC meeting

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman, PAC Punjab, Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari on Friday said that the government was fully aware the problems of vendors due to lockdown and their issues would be under-consideration during next PAC meeting.

He expressed these views while talking to a group of vendors at his residence, led by Former Vice Chairman UC Sarwala Malik Fayyaz.

Yawar Bokhari said that section 144 has been imposed across the Punjab, however, the issues of vendors would be raised before the relevant authorities to sort out their problems,The vendors explained that because of lockdown, they were not allowed to sell vegetables and fruit, resulting economic problems for them.

They informed the chairman that there were 800 vegetable and fruit vendors in entire district and out of them 400 were suffering badly and having no source of income due to lockdown.

