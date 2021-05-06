Govt will take decision for holding exams to promote students: Shafqat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood on Wednesday said that incumbent government is taking decision to conduct exams for promoting students to next grade.

The decision was being taken to organize exams for class 10 grade, he said while talking to a private television channel. "We are trying to save the academic year of all type of students, " he said. The minister said that we will have to take hard decisions amid COVID-19 pandemic. He made it clear that exams would not be postponed or cancelled due to any reason.

All the students would take part in the examination for entering into the next class, he remarked. Replying to a question about skill training, he said the government was taking all possible measures for imparting technical education. To another question, he said we are discussing the matter with colleges and universities for protecting the academic year of the students. He categorically stated that no one would be promoted sans exams. To another question regarding equal education system, he said curriculum for Primary education has been prepared for this purpose.