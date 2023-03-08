Govt will take provinces on board regarding digital census: Ahsan

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 8th, 2023) Minister for Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal has said that the government will take all the provinces on board pertaining to the ongoing digital census in the country.

He chaired a 7th Census Monitoring committee meeting to review progress over the country’s first Digital Census and decided to address the concerns of Sindh province.

The minister said the government believes in taking all decisions by consensus.

He said the digital census will have an impact on the future of Pakistan and he cannot afford any kind of controversy and will not compromise on its transparency.

Ahsan Iqbal directed the Chief Pakistan Bureau of Statistics to meet Sindh Chief Minister along with his technical team to address the concerns of Sindh.