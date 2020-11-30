UrduPoint.com
Govt Will Take Strict Action Against Profiteers: Secretary Mines

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 07:55 PM

Punjab Secretary for Mines & Mineral Department Amir Ijaz Akbar Monday said that the government would take strict and immediate action against shopkeepers over overcharging

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Secretary for Mines & Mineral Department Amir Ijaz Akbar Monday said that the government would take strict and immediate action against shopkeepers over overcharging.

He said this while visiting Khushab's Sahulat Bazaar on the direction of Punjab Chief Minister, said a spokesperson.

During the visit, the secretary checked prices of essential commodities and reprimanded the shopkeepers for overcharging and took action against them. He also checked the quality of food items.

Later, the secretary also visited a Sahulat Bazaar and the open market in Joharabad.

