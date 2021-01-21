Govt will use all options to identify elements behind Broadsheet scandal:Shibli

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government would make all possible efforts to identify the elements behind the Broadsheet scandal. "No stone would leave unturned to find the real culprits behind Broadsheet, " he stated while talking to a private television channel. The committee would expose such political leaders who had made a colossal damage to national exchequer due to handling Broadsheet case, he added.

Lamenting over the attitude of the leaders running the last regimes, the minister said that investigating committee would cover all angles and aspects so that truth regarding Broadsheet could be presented before the nation.

In reply to a question, Senator Shibli Faraz said in the era of Musharraf, political leaders belonging to Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, had granted the national reconciliation ordinance (NRO). He said it was strange that those leaders handling the Broadsheet, were the part of then governments. The PTI government, he said would use all options to figure out the politicians or beneficiaries of the Broadsheet.