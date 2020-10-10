UrduPoint.com
Govt Will Use All Resources To Bring Food Prices Down From Monday, Says Imran Khan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 03:31 PM

Govt will use all resources to bring food prices down from Monday, says Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan says they are already examining the causes of price hike in the country that whether there is genuine supply shortage or simply hoarding by mafias.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 10th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the government would use all the resources to bring down food prices.

The Prime Minister said that they were already examining the causes of price hike that whether there was a genuine supply shortage or simply hoarding by mafias and smuggling.

“Starting Monday in coming week, our govt will use all the resources at the disposal of the state to bring down food prices. We are already examining causes of the price hikes: whether there is a genuine supply shortage or simply hoarding by mafias; smuggling, if any;

“Or a price rise due to international prices such as for palm oil, lentils etc.

From next week we will have our strategy in place & action will begin using all state organisations & resources to bring down food prices,”.

Yesterday, the local media reported that there was huge shortage of flour and sugar in the provincial capital. The price of per kg flour touched Rs70, causing increase in the prices of bread and “Naan”. The essential items of daily used also increased and the citizens, especially the poor public were worried.

