UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Willing To Hold Debate Over KTH Incident In Assembly: Jhagra

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 06:50 PM

Govt willing to hold debate over KTH incident in assembly: Jhagra

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Taimoor Salim Jhagra Monday informed the provincial assembly that he was available to answer every question of the opposition about inquiry report over loss of six precious lives due to oxygen shortage at Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH).

The minister said that he was working hard to fulfill his responsibilities as minister health, adding that the failure of the system should be openly discussed on the floor of assembly. He said that overall health system has been approved but unfortunately loss of lives in this incident has saddened every-body.

He said that KTH Board of Governors was established three months ago and the board has nothing to do with the management of the hospital. He said that improvement would be brought in the health sector to avoid such incidents in future. He could not visit the hospital as he was outside the city when the incident took place, Jhagra noted.

He said the inquiry was conducted impartially and all facts were made public and ready for debate in the Assembly over the incident.

Earlier, Parliamentary Leader of ANP Sardar Hussain Babak, Parliamentary Leader of PML-N Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, Maulana Lutfur Rehman and Mian Nisar Gul Kakakhel of JUIF, Nighat Orakzai and Ahmad Kundi of PPP, Khushdil Khan Advocate of ANP and Mir Kalam Wazir criticized government for its administrative failure and held responsible for loss of lives in KTH.

They also demanded the resignation of Health Minister, saying, the patients were facing many problems like shortage of medicines, non availability of doctors and other health related issues in hospitals of other cities.

They said that PTI government has failed to bring reforms in the health sector and the system is on the verge of collapse.

The opposition members have constituted their own investigative committee led by MPA Khushdil Khan ANP to present its report within seven days. They said that a protest camp would be held in front of Chief Minister House and Speaker Chambers against loss of lives in the hospital.

Related Topics

Assembly Shortage Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awami National Party Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Provincial Assembly Visit All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary General Participates in the Seventh ..

60 minutes ago

Man beaten by Maryam Nawazâ€™s guards for touching ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Customs displays eight advanced technologica ..

1 hour ago

Ajman Free Zone introduces new packages for IT com ..

1 hour ago

The most favorite areas of PM in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Discouraging private LNG imports resulting in heav ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.