Govt willing to hold debate over KTH incident in assembly: Jhagra

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Taimoor Salim Jhagra Monday informed the provincial assembly that he was available to answer every question of the opposition about inquiry report over loss of six precious lives due to oxygen shortage at Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH).

The minister said that he was working hard to fulfill his responsibilities as minister health, adding that the failure of the system should be openly discussed on the floor of assembly. He said that overall health system has been approved but unfortunately loss of lives in this incident has saddened every-body.

He said that KTH Board of Governors was established three months ago and the board has nothing to do with the management of the hospital. He said that improvement would be brought in the health sector to avoid such incidents in future. He could not visit the hospital as he was outside the city when the incident took place, Jhagra noted.

He said the inquiry was conducted impartially and all facts were made public and ready for debate in the Assembly over the incident.

Earlier, Parliamentary Leader of ANP Sardar Hussain Babak, Parliamentary Leader of PML-N Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, Maulana Lutfur Rehman and Mian Nisar Gul Kakakhel of JUIF, Nighat Orakzai and Ahmad Kundi of PPP, Khushdil Khan Advocate of ANP and Mir Kalam Wazir criticized government for its administrative failure and held responsible for loss of lives in KTH.

They also demanded the resignation of Health Minister, saying, the patients were facing many problems like shortage of medicines, non availability of doctors and other health related issues in hospitals of other cities.

They said that PTI government has failed to bring reforms in the health sector and the system is on the verge of collapse.

The opposition members have constituted their own investigative committee led by MPA Khushdil Khan ANP to present its report within seven days. They said that a protest camp would be held in front of Chief Minister House and Speaker Chambers against loss of lives in the hospital.