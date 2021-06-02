Govt wishes to change police culture in Punjab

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurrum Ali on Wednesday said that Provincial government is paying special attention to bring change in police culture.

RPO expressed these views during inauguration of new police building of Gaggu Mandi police station Vehari.

He said that construction of new buildings of police stations equipped with latest facilities will help to bring change in police behaviors and to improve their performance.

He said that police have vital role for establishing crime free society and urged the society to play it's role regarding it also.

He said that police have also the duty to work hard to eliminate crime.

On this occasion, DPO Zahid Nawaz Murwat, civil society and others were present.