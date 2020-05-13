Govt wishes to depoliticize national institutions for streamlining system: Ch Sarwar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Wednesday said that incumbent government had a strong wish to depoliticize the national institutions for achieving progress and streamlining the system..

In order to gain efficiency, we should depoliticize the institutions for smooth working, he stated while talking to a private news channel programs.

Commenting on opposition role in the hour of natural calamity, he urged the opposition parties have to avoid blame game and work jointly to combat COVID-19 virus.

He said that most developed nations, having modern resources, could not even fight against coronavirus.

"We should brushed aside the political differences and move forward for welfare of the public," he added.

The Governor appealed the general public to observe standard operating procedures and social distance, otherwise, the virus could play havoc in the country.

He further stated that people should avoid participating big gathering for protecting themselves and their children from this deadly virus.

About sugar and wheat reports, Ch Muhammad Sarwar said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government would take action against the responsible elements found involved in mishandling of wheat and sugar commodities.

To a question, he said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), was an independent institution of the country, adding that the institution was discharging duties without any pressure and influence of the government.

He said main objective of the government was to empower the national institutions for achieving efficiency and due results in a proper manner.