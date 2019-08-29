Govt withdraws Pakistan Medical and Dental Council ordinance from Senate

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :The government on Thursday decided to withdraw Pakistan Medical and Dental Council ( PMDC ) Ordinance from the Senate to introduce improved law free from any conflict of interest.

According to spokesman of Ministry of National Health Services, it is a matter of serious concern that in the past wrong policies of previous governments led to deterioration of standard of medical education and practice in the country.

This has recently been highlighted at various levels including at different international fora bringing a bad name to the country, he added.

It may be recalled that the PMDC Ordinance was introduced in the Senate by the Government which was deliberated few times in the relevant standing committee of the upper house.

Recently, a number of amendments were proposed during meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services.

These amendments require a deeper reflection so that an improved law is introduced to achieve a higher standard of medical education and practice in the country to restore international and national confidence in the future medical fraternity and practice.

It is in this context that the government has decided to withdraw the PMDC Ordinance from the Senate with a view to introduce an improved law free of conflict of interest, machinations of vested interests and any room for regulatory capture.

This is in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to ensure good governance by strengthening institutions and fire-walling them against vested interests, he added.