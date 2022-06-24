Govt withdraws withholding tax, condition of statement on IT sector : Miftah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Friday said that the government had decided to withdraw withholding tax and condition of statements in the IT sector.

Winding up the budget debate in the National Assembly, he said "the IT companies earning less than Rs 80 million would not pay tax and require the condition of statement as was earlier announced in the federal budget 2022-23." He said the venture tax imposed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government on the IT sector had also been withdrawn.

Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Amin ul Haque in a statement hailed Finance and Revenue Minister Miftah Ismail for abolishing conditions of statement and withholding tax on the IT industry.

The investors who wanted to invest in the IT industry would get huge benefits from repealing the capital gain tax, Amin said.

He hoped that the government would not only implement the initiatives but also issue a clear direction to the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) in this regard.

The IT minister said implementation of these decisions in true spirit would yield positive results and boost the industry.

He termed the incentives a welcoming development but called for more incentives and reforms in the IT industry.