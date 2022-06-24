UrduPoint.com

Govt Withdraws Withholding Tax, Condition Of Statement On IT Sector : Miftah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 24, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Govt withdraws withholding tax, condition of statement on IT sector : Miftah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Friday said that the government had decided to withdraw withholding tax and condition of statements in the IT sector.

Winding up the budget debate in the National Assembly, he said "the IT companies earning less than Rs 80 million would not pay tax and require the condition of statement as was earlier announced in the federal budget 2022-23." He said the venture tax imposed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government on the IT sector had also been withdrawn.

Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Amin ul Haque in a statement hailed Finance and Revenue Minister Miftah Ismail for abolishing conditions of statement and withholding tax on the IT industry.

The investors who wanted to invest in the IT industry would get huge benefits from repealing the capital gain tax, Amin said.

He hoped that the government would not only implement the initiatives but also issue a clear direction to the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) in this regard.

The IT minister said implementation of these decisions in true spirit would yield positive results and boost the industry.

He termed the incentives a welcoming development but called for more incentives and reforms in the IT industry.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Technology Budget FBR From Government Industry Million

Recent Stories

Mifath Ismail confirms Chinese consortium loan of ..

Mifath Ismail confirms Chinese consortium loan of $2.3 bn

18 minutes ago
 How PTI leaders react to govt's super tax on large ..

How PTI leaders react to govt's super tax on large scale industries

32 minutes ago
 Vandalism on PTI's long march: Imran Khan granted ..

Vandalism on PTI's long march: Imran Khan granted bail till July 6

49 minutes ago
 Hina Khar to represent Pakistan at 26th Commonweal ..

Hina Khar to represent Pakistan at 26th Commonwealth heads of meeting Rawanda to ..

1 hour ago
 Hike in per unit price by Rs5.27 for K-electric co ..

Hike in per unit price by Rs5.27 for K-electric consumers okayed

1 hour ago
 Third National Monsoon Preparedness Review Confere ..

Third National Monsoon Preparedness Review Conference 2022 Held at NDMA

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.