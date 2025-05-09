Open Menu

Govt Women College Achieves 100pc Success In ADP Exams

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2025 | 04:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Government Associate College for Women, Sihala, has achieved a remarkable 100 percent success in the 2025 Associate Degree Program (ADP) results, with student Areeba Noor securing the highest CGPA of 3.91.

College Principal, Ms.

Sameera Hameed credited the success to the faculty's dedication and students' hard work, particularly in synchronizing to the new semester system.

"This achievement reflects our institution's commitment to deliver quality in education," she said, adding that it sets a proud precedent for the region.

The college's performance highlights its strong academic standards and effective implementation of modern educational systems.

