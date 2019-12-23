UrduPoint.com
Govt Won't Allow Any Convict To Leave Country: Dr Babar Awan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 03:47 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and former law minister Dr Babar Awan has said that the incumbent government will never permit any convict to leave the country

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd December, 2019) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and former law minister Dr Babar Awan has said that the incumbent government will never permit any convict to leave the country.Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the PTI leader said that those who take bail on medical grounds become healthy when they arrive in foreign states.

PTI has not done any politics on the matter of ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, he clarified.Babr Awan said that disallowing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz from traveling abroad shows supremacy of the law.

ECL laws were prepared in 1980 and amended in 2010, he stated.Talking on the special court verdict, he told that the Federal government will adopt constitutional and legal stance on treason case against former president and top military official Pervez Musharraf.

The government, if finds suitable, may go to court to challenge the decision, he added.The PTI leader further pledged to give due respect to the Parliament and make it as a legislation institute.Regarding ongoing curfew in occupied Kashmir, Babar Awan said Indian government has attacked the innocent people of the valley with strict lockdown and that Narendra Modi-led government only demands genocide of Muslim community.The PTI leader further demanded United Nations to suspend membership of India over its increasing violence of human rights.

Indian aggression will be responded befittingly, he asserted.

