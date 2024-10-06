Govt Won't Allow Anyone To Destabilise Economy: PM
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2024 | 08:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has stated that Pakistan's economic policies are being recognised globally, but political opponents are unable to accept the country's economic progress and are attempting to hinder its development.
During a meeting with Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday, he said that the government would not allow anyone to destabilise economy. He praised the Islamabad administration, Islamabad and Punjab police, Pakistan Army, and Rangers for their role in maintaining peace in the capital. He lauded the Islamabad police for their exemplary role in thwarting an assault on the city, highlighting the collective efforts of the security forces in ensuring law and order.
The prime minister paid tribute to Constable Hameed Shah, who sacrificed his life in the line of duty while protecting the public. "May Allah elevate the martyr's ranks. The nation will always remember this sacrifice," said the PM, expressing solidarity with the constable's family and directing that they be fully cared for.
Shehbaz Sharif assured the public that the situation in Islamabad was rapidly returning to normal, and reaffirmed that economic development and national prosperity remain the government's top priorities. He said the upcoming international events in Pakistan would proceed as planned, with the best security arrangements in place.
Earlier, Interior Minister Naqvi briefed the prime minister on the reopening of main roads for traffic and the overall improvement in the situation, confirming that the situation was swiftly normalising.
The interior minister also informed the PM about the return of 56 Pakistani prisoners from Sri Lanka, who were expected to arrive home soon. Naqvi noted that Federal Minister for Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan had volunteered to bear all expenses for repatriation of the prisoners.
The PM commended both the interior minister and the minister for privatization for their efforts in facilitating the prisoners' return from Sri Lanka.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024
Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts
Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing
Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden
Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon
DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige
RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar
Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty
Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floods
Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to any attack
LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KMU conducts 2nd centralized admission test6 minutes ago
-
Another incident akin to May-9 thwarted: Azma Bukhari6 minutes ago
-
Int’l conference on ‘Sustainable Health Systems and Resilience’ to be held on October 086 minutes ago
-
AJK SCBA Chief describes constitutional amendment in AJK as an attempt to squeeze freedom of express ..16 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor announces gym, IT courses for NPC16 minutes ago
-
AJK observes World Teachers Day with due respect and honor16 minutes ago
-
UK delegation meets Speaker Sindh Assembly, discuss education, teachers' training, technical and voc ..26 minutes ago
-
Renowned religious leader Allama Syed Shehanshah Hussain Naqvi visits SAFCO office26 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat chairs meeting of District Child Protection Committee36 minutes ago
-
400 armed policemen deployed around churches36 minutes ago
-
Two members gang of street criminals held36 minutes ago
-
Criminal involved in May 9 violence responsible for cop's martyrdom: Senior Minister46 minutes ago