LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has stated that Pakistan's economic policies are being recognised globally, but political opponents are unable to accept the country's economic progress and are attempting to hinder its development.

During a meeting with Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday, he said that the government would not allow anyone to destabilise economy. He praised the Islamabad administration, Islamabad and Punjab police, Pakistan Army, and Rangers for their role in maintaining peace in the capital. He lauded the Islamabad police for their exemplary role in thwarting an assault on the city, highlighting the collective efforts of the security forces in ensuring law and order.

The prime minister paid tribute to Constable Hameed Shah, who sacrificed his life in the line of duty while protecting the public. "May Allah elevate the martyr's ranks. The nation will always remember this sacrifice," said the PM, expressing solidarity with the constable's family and directing that they be fully cared for.

Shehbaz Sharif assured the public that the situation in Islamabad was rapidly returning to normal, and reaffirmed that economic development and national prosperity remain the government's top priorities. He said the upcoming international events in Pakistan would proceed as planned, with the best security arrangements in place.

Earlier, Interior Minister Naqvi briefed the prime minister on the reopening of main roads for traffic and the overall improvement in the situation, confirming that the situation was swiftly normalising.

The interior minister also informed the PM about the return of 56 Pakistani prisoners from Sri Lanka, who were expected to arrive home soon. Naqvi noted that Federal Minister for Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan had volunteered to bear all expenses for repatriation of the prisoners.

The PM commended both the interior minister and the minister for privatization for their efforts in facilitating the prisoners' return from Sri Lanka.