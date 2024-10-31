Govt won’t allow anyone to misuse tax money: PM Anwar ul Haq warns

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar Haq has said that reforms in the public sector are one of the key reform agendas being introduced by his government to ensure the development and prosperity of people living in remote areas of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference along with government ministers in the State Metropolis late Wednesday, the AJK premier said that the government was working on a comprehensive plan to reform different sectors, including health, education, road infrastructure, electricity, tourism, hydropower, technical education, IT, etc.

“Reforms are being introduced in all sectors so that basic amenities of life can be provided to the people at their doorsteps," the PM said, adding that the region would progress by leaps and bounds if state resources were spent without any prejudice or regional bias. He said that full implementation of the rule of law in the state would be ensured at all costs.

The government, he said, won’t allow anyone whosoever to misuse tax money.

Reiterating his commitment to serve the people of the state, the PM said that welfare of the economically less-privileged sections of society was his government’s top priority.

Stressing the need for responsible journalism, he said that the journalist’s main job was to maintain objectivity and present the facts. He said that improving service delivery was one of the key aspects of the reform agenda.

“People will feel the change in the health sector owing to the reforms brought in the public health department," he added.

He said that the government was committed to providing all the basic amenities of life to the people, but when it comes to improving quality of life, citizens would have to fulfill their duties towards the state and pay their bills. He said that the government has decided to file cases against electricity theft.

The Prime Minister said that the scrutinizing process under the Social Protection Endowment Fund has been started. ”People will start receiving financial assistance once the verification process is completed," he maintained. The Prime Minister said that it was time for retrospection for those who were drawing parallels between Azad Kashmir and occupied Kashmir, where our brothers and sisters’ lives, even their dignity, were not safe.

The Prime Minister said that the government won’t allow anyone to weaken the relationship between Pakistan and Kashmiris. He said that since the demand for cheap electricity and cheap flour has been met, the government won’t allow any person or a group to hold the state hostage under any circumstances.

On this occasion, Senior Minister Colonel Retired Waqar Ahmed Noor, Government Ministers Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, Sardar Javed Ayub Khan, Chaudhry Muhammad Arshad, Nisar Ansar Abdali, Raja Muhammad Siddique Khan, Chaudhry Akbar Ibrahim, Zafar Iqbal Malik, Chaudhry Qasim Majeed, Sardar Amir Altaf Khan, and Sardar Zia Qamar were also present.

