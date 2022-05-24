UrduPoint.com

Govt Won't Allow PTI's March To Spread Chaos, Violence And Anarchy

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 24, 2022 | 03:29 PM

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah says PTI's proposed long march has nothing to do with the democratic norms as these people are hell-bent to create uncertainty and spread anarchy in the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 24th, 2022) The Federal cabinet has decided that PTI will not be allowed to spread chaos, violence and anarchy by besieging the country's capital in the name of so-called Long March.

This was announced by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, while briefing media about the decisions taken in the federal cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Tuesday. He was joined by representatives of the allied parties in the government.

Reminding PTI's previous sit-in in 2014, the Interior Minister said these are the people, who had besieged the Prime Minister House, provoked people to start civil disobedience in the country and hanged dirty clothes on the building of the parliament and the Supreme Court. He said PTI Chief Imran Khan is working on divide and mislead the nation and the government will not allow him to promote this agenda.

Rana Sanaullah said the entire leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is present in Peshawar from where it is planning to invade the federal capital by utilizing forces and resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said violent gangs cannot be allowed to attack the federation. He warned the people, who have become hypnotized by Imran Khan's politics of hatred and divide, to come out of this illusion and stay away from these things.

The Interior Minister said maintaining law and order and ensuring security and protection of people's lives, businesses, and properties is the top priority of the government and nobody or group will be allowed to harm them. He urged all the institutions, political parties and the media to play their role to prevent this attempt of creating disorder.

The Interior Minister said the government respects the right of expression and staging a peaceful democratic protest, but nobody can be allowed to stage a bloody march.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Communication Maulana Asad Mahmood PTI's long march is aimed at ruining country's politics and the economy. He said a violent march will not be allowed.

Qamar Zaman Kaira of Pakistan People's Party said that the decision to not allowing violent protest was taken unanimously.

