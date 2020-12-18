Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said the government would never be blackmailed because of the political drama of resignations staged by the self-interest alliance of opposition parties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said the government would never be blackmailed because of the political drama of resignations staged by the self-interest alliance of opposition parties.

Talking to a private news channel, she said all members of the opposition would not resign from their seats and as several MNAs and MPAs of the opposition parties have contacted us who are not willing to submit the resignations.

She criticized that Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Maryam Nawaz is just afraid of Imran Khan's success as Prime minister.

She further said that their members should resign today instead of tomorrow, if they would resign, it would be a matter of great happiness but i am sure that these self-intrest people have no courage to resign.

Replying a Query, she also said the PML-N vice president and JUI-F chief were not members of parliament, therefore, the lawmakers will not quit assemblies on their demand.

"Maryam Safdar and Fazlur Rehman are not members of parliament, she said, adding, the legislators will never tender resignations on their demand first Maryum asked her father and brother to come in Pakistan than she asked her members for resignation".

She asked the opposition to wait for its turn until the PTI-led government completed its constitutional tenure of five years.

She also asked the citizens to stay away from the PDM rallies to save their own and their families' lives from the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.