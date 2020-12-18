UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Won't Be Blackmailed By Opposition's Political Drama Of Resignations: Firdous Ashiq

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 03:54 PM

Govt won't be blackmailed by opposition's political drama of resignations: Firdous Ashiq

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said the government would never be blackmailed because of the political drama of resignations staged by the self-interest alliance of opposition parties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said the government would never be blackmailed because of the political drama of resignations staged by the self-interest alliance of opposition parties.

Talking to a private news channel, she said all members of the opposition would not resign from their seats and as several MNAs and MPAs of the opposition parties have contacted us who are not willing to submit the resignations.

She criticized that Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Maryam Nawaz is just afraid of Imran Khan's success as Prime minister.

She further said that their members should resign today instead of tomorrow, if they would resign, it would be a matter of great happiness but i am sure that these self-intrest people have no courage to resign.

Replying a Query, she also said the PML-N vice president and JUI-F chief were not members of parliament, therefore, the lawmakers will not quit assemblies on their demand.

"Maryam Safdar and Fazlur Rehman are not members of parliament, she said, adding, the legislators will never tender resignations on their demand first Maryum asked her father and brother to come in Pakistan than she asked her members for resignation".

She asked the opposition to wait for its turn until the PTI-led government completed its constitutional tenure of five years.

She also asked the citizens to stay away from the PDM rallies to save their own and their families' lives from the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Firdous Ashiq Awan Alliance Muslim All From Government Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SC turns down petitions against appointments of SA ..

1 minute ago

Shehzar Mohammad, Asad Shafiq fined for code of co ..

34 minutes ago

Sindh Govt to take emergency corrective measures t ..

41 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,284 new COVID-19 cases, 765 recove ..

41 minutes ago

New Zealand won first T20I by five wickets against ..

44 minutes ago

PCB, Mohammad Amir both went wrong, says Shahid Af ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.