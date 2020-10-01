UrduPoint.com
Govt Won't Be Blackmailed By 'rented Power Show' Of Opposition: Kanwal Shauzab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 11:10 AM

Govt won't be blackmailed by 'rented power show' of opposition: Kanwal Shauzab

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Planning, Development and Reforms Kanwal Shauzab Thursday said that government could not be blackmailed through rented power shows by the opposition parties which were working for self-interests at the name of democracy.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the opposition's call for public gatherings and protests against the government was aimed only to get relief against the ongoing process of accountability.

She said opposition parties were pursuing only their personal agenda, therefore, they would fail to gather crowd to hold protest rallies against the government.

She said people wanted peace and were well aware of the opposition designs.

She said the PTI government, through its vision and ideology, would transform Pakistan into a progressing and developing country.

She lamented that the self-serving politicians of the opposition parties were well aware of Indian intentions which want Pakistan black-listed at FATF.

She said opposition was working on anti-state agenda instead of highlighting public interest agenda.

Kanwal said masses are suffering due to wrongdoings of the past regimes but economy was now moving forward on the right path after hefty efforts made by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

