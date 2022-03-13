Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said that unfortunately past rulers in our country bowed down to the foreign powers for their personal gains

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said that unfortunately past rulers in our country bowed down to the foreign powers for their personal gains.

He stated this while addressing the party workers convention here on Saturday night.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan will never bow down to anyone.

He said that the whole nation is united and all the institutions of the state are working together to face the external challenges.

Asad Umar said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan is a symbol of national unity. He said the public was well aware of the opposition's drama, which is just to save their corruption, which was not accepted by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) at any cost. "Pakistan is the only Islamic nuclear power in the world," he added.

He said that this country was created by our forefathers by giving great sacrifices so that these Muslims could live their lives freely.

On this occasion, Federal Minister for education and President Punjab Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Shafqat Mahmood said that the campaign for local bodies elections has started in Sialkot. He said that all the thieves are giving statements in favor of external forces.

Addressing the Workers' Convention, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar said that a gang of thieves have comeout against Prime Minister Imran Khan and this gang will have to face defeat in no confidence motion.

Provincial Minister for Special Education Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Hafiz Hamid Raza, Central Leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Umer Dar, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, Brigadier (retd) Aslam Ghuman, Ali Asjad Malhi, PTI Metropolitan District President Barrister Jamshed Ghias, Secretary General Metropolitan Sialkot Mian Ejaz Javaid, local PTI leaders and others were also present on this occasion.