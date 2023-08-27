LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Provincial Minister for Information Amir Mir warned on Sunday that the Punjab government would neither be blackmailed by elements promoting vulgarity at theatres nor succumb to any threats or pressure.

Talking to the media persons here on Sunday, he remarked that the elements promoting obscenity should desist from becoming spokespersons of genuine artists. He said genuine artists were siding with the Punjab government in its crackdown on indecency and immorality. He rebuked that the elements minting money through obscene dances could not be deemed as true representatives of artistes, adding that crackdown would continue against such elements for making theatres haven for obscene dances.

Amir Mir asserted that the elements involved in attempting to mislead people would also be dealt with an iron hand. He stressed that strict accountability would be done of such elements challenging the writ of the government. In reply to a question, he apprised that the Punjab government was introducing amendments in the Drama Act and dance in dramas would be banned.

Besides, producers committing violation of the Drama Act would be awarded punishment along with imposition of fine.

Amir Mir revealed that after the approval of the Punjab cabinet, a new Drama Act would be enforced. The provincial minister deplored that the theatre owners and producers continued obscene dances despite being given warning on account of which they have been sealed. The commercial buildings being sealed would remain closed till enforcement of new drama rules. The Lahore theatres have been closed on committing clear violation of the Drama Act and monitoring of theatres outside Lahore division is ongoing, adding that any theatre where vulgarity is promoted will be closed.

Amir Mir emphasised that cultural centres would not be allowed to become centres of obscene dances as immorality was promoted under the guise of dramas. Amir Mir rebuked that the centres of performing art had become dens of indecency and obscenity due to materialism of few conscience- sellers. Amir Mir outlined that the theatres will be assigned the responsibility to promote Pakistani culture and performing art.