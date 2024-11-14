Open Menu

Govt Won't Tolerate Unconstitutional Actions, Rana Sanaullah Says

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2024 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political & Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah Thursday issued a stern warning that the government and law enforcement agencies will take a strong stance against PTI's protest call and implement stringent preventive measures against those involved in the May 9 incident.

In an exclusive talk with a private news channel, he said that the government will not tolerate any unconstitutional actions or unrest similar to the events of May 9.

Those who plan protests or incite unrest will face severe consequences, as the government is committed to maintaining law and order, he stressed.

Any attempts to disrupt the country's stability will be met with swift and decisive action, he added.

His warning comes as a response to PTI's protest call on 24 November, indicating the government's resolve to prevent chaos and ensure public safety.

