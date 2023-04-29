UrduPoint.com

Govt Working Day, Night To Address Problems Of People: Balochistan Education Minister Mir Naseebullah Marri

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2023 | 10:59 PM

Govt working day, night to address problems of people: Balochistan Education Minister Mir Naseebullah Marri

Balochistan Education Minister Mir Naseebullah Marri said that the present provincial government was working day and night to address the problems of the people

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :Balochistan Education Minister Mir Naseebullah Marri said that the present provincial government was working day and night to address the problems of the people.

He expressed these views while visiting his constituency Kohlu.

He said that we were trying to bring mega projects into the budget for Balochistan from the Federal government, adding that we were taking measures to provide education, road maintenance, health and employment in the province.

The provincial minister further said that the appointment of teachers on the basis of merit is being implemented in the education department soon, he said.

He said that this would remove the shortage of teachers in remote areas of the province and open more doors of education for the people of Balochistan saying that education and development in the society was possible through schools and teachers.

We all have to work together for education in the province, he noted.

He said that jobs have been sold in the past in Kohlu and unemployed youths have sacrificed their land and property for employment but now educated youths were coming forward by recruiting on merit,

Related Topics

Shortage Balochistan Education Budget Road Kohlu All From Government Merit Packaging Limited Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

LWMC to ensure best cleanliness on upcoming Eid ul ..

LWMC to ensure best cleanliness on upcoming Eid ul Azha

50 seconds ago
 Cutlery art & craft village to be built in Wazirab ..

Cutlery art & craft village to be built in Wazirabad: SM Tanveer

51 seconds ago
 LG secretary visits wheat procurement centers

LG secretary visits wheat procurement centers

54 seconds ago
 Saif bin Zayed offers condolences to Omani Interi ..

Saif bin Zayed offers condolences to Omani Interior Minister

30 minutes ago
 Ogra assures no burden on gas consumers with lower ..

Ogra assures no burden on gas consumers with lower consumption

57 minutes ago
 Ahsan stresses for electoral code of conduct durin ..

Ahsan stresses for electoral code of conduct during political dialogues

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.