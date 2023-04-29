Govt working day, night to address problems of people: Balochistan Education Minister Mir Naseebullah Marri

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :Balochistan Education Minister Mir Naseebullah Marri said that the present provincial government was working day and night to address the problems of the people.

He expressed these views while visiting his constituency Kohlu.

He said that we were trying to bring mega projects into the budget for Balochistan from the Federal government, adding that we were taking measures to provide education, road maintenance, health and employment in the province.

The provincial minister further said that the appointment of teachers on the basis of merit is being implemented in the education department soon, he said.

He said that this would remove the shortage of teachers in remote areas of the province and open more doors of education for the people of Balochistan saying that education and development in the society was possible through schools and teachers.

We all have to work together for education in the province, he noted.

He said that jobs have been sold in the past in Kohlu and unemployed youths have sacrificed their land and property for employment but now educated youths were coming forward by recruiting on merit,