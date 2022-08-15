UrduPoint.com

Govt Working Expeditiously On Projects To Meet Energy Needs Of Country: Sindh Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2022 | 10:30 PM

Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh on Monday said that the provincial government was working expeditiously on projects in thar coal field to meet the energy needs of the country so that the country could be saved from the economic crisis by saving the huge amount of money spent on importing oil and gas

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh on Monday said that the provincial government was working expeditiously on projects in thar coal field to meet the energy needs of the country so that the country could be saved from the economic crisis by saving the huge amount of money spent on importing oil and gas.

This he said while talking on the occasion of a meeting held with the officials of the shanghai electric company who called on him here at the energy department office.

The energy minister was briefed on the use of underground water at the thar and the supply of water to the thar coal project from the Nabi Sir Vijehar pipeline.

Imtiaz Shaikh said that the sindh government was working expeditiously on projects to meet the country's energy needs from the thar coal power project and trying to provide all possible facilities to the companies working on the projects.

