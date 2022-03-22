Govt working for development of tribal people, districts: Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman Tuesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was well aware of the plight and difficulties of tribal people and working for the development of the tribal people and districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman Tuesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was well aware of the plight and difficulties of tribal people and working for the development of the tribal people and districts.

He expressed these views after inauguration of Community Based Fruits Orchard Project at Peenda Cheena, Lawar Kalay, Tehsil Tirah in Khyber tribal district. Inspector General Frontier Corps Major General Adil Yameen also accompanied the Governor.

During the briefing, Secretary Agriculture Muhammad Israr informed that orchards have been planted on 5 acres of land in Lowar Kalay Zaka Khel under the auspices of Frontier Corps (North) in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture and Forests.

He said that thousands of fruit plants have been provided while eight different types of fruit plants including olives have been planted in the orchards.

Atleast 6,000 acres of orchards are being developed under the Frontier Corps Enforcement Project and 597,000 saplings will be planted by the end of this year.

Similarly, he said the agriculture and forest department would plant 5.67 million saplings on 5182 hectors of land.

Addressing on the occasion the Governor said that Allah has endowed the country with immense natural potential and district Khyber, especially the Tirah Valley, was one of the most attractive climatic zones.

He said that the present government was paying full attention to the proper use of natural resources adding that cultivation of Saffron is the most valuable asset and serious steps are being taken to increase its production.

The Governor said that Frontier Corps and Forest Department, in collaboration with Agriculture Department, were planting trees in Khyber District for economic and environmental benefit.