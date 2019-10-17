Govt. working for development, welfare of people: Taimur Saleem Jhagra

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra has said that provincial government was working for development and welfare of people as per its manifesto

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra has said that provincial government was working for development and welfare of people as per its manifesto.

He was reviewing pace of work on ongoing projects in PK-73 Peshawar, here on Thursday.

He said that development of backward areas was top priority of the government and no stone would be left unturned to achieve the desired goals of progress and prosperity in KP.

He said that present government has initiated different uplift programs in the province to provide maximum relief to masses and to initiate development in rural areas.

The Minister said that the government was focusing social and economic uplift of the rural areas to improve the living standard of the citizenry and bring these areas at par with the developed areas.

The minister also assured that concrete steps would be taken to address problems of PK-73.