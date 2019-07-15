Govt working for documented economy: Deputy Speaker

Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Mir Dost Muhammad Khan Mazari said the PTI government was working for documented economy to end the menace of corruption and money laundering

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Mir Dost Muhammad Khan Mazari said the PTI government was working for documented economy to end the menace of corruption and money laundering.

Talking to APP, he said that documented economy would help eliminate different ways of corruption. He said the Opposition's hue and cry was aim to save their corruption but the incumbent government would hold them accountable.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was making sincere efforts for strengthening national economy, he said and added that unprecedented steps and decisions were taken in this regard.

He said that masses had given mandate to the PTI government for five years so opposition parties should not create hurdles in way of the government. He said the Opposition should demonstrate patience as the incumbent government would complete its five year constitutional tenure.