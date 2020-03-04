UrduPoint.com
Govt Working For Economic Growth, Sustained Positive Sentiments Domestically, Externally: Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 12:15 AM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said the government was working relentlessly for economic growth and sustained positive sentiments, domestically as well as externally

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said the government was working relentlessly for economic growth and sustained positive sentiments, domestically as well as externally.

He, talking to a prominent bankers delegation that called on him, highlighted human resource potential of the country with enterprising youth in majority; "we need to channelize their energies through skill development thereby enabling them to contribute towards economic development." The prime minister said the government was focused on reviving sick industrial units and promoting the SMEs, as they were essential for wealth creation and generation of employment opportunities.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain, Governor State Bank of Pakistan Syed Reza Baqir and senior officials of the government were present during the meeting.

The bankers apprised the prime minister about the issues concerning banking sector in terms of financing for accelerating the economic activities aimed at wealth creation and presented various suggestions to overcome issues being encountered.

Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomed the proposals of the banking community particularly those related to the revival of the sick industrial units.

The meeting was informed that Corporate Restructuring Company had been established to take over sick industrial units for the purpose of reviving the commercially or financially distressed companies thereby making them profitable with consultation of all the stakeholders.

The prime minister appreciated the proposals of the delegation and assured maximum facilitation.

