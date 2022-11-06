UrduPoint.com

Govt Working For Eliminating Injustice, Corruption In Society: Ishtiaq

Umer Jamshaid Published November 06, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Govt working for eliminating injustice, corruption in society: Ishtiaq

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :The Minister of Forests, Environment and Wildlife of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq Armar Sunday said that the provincial government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is successfully following the slogan of ending injustice and corruption and real change.

He expressed these views to the elders and party workers of PK 69 Peshawar while condemning and deploring the assassination attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Chairman Imran Khan. The provincial minister said that there is no room for violence in any society. He said that PTI is a public and democratic force which not only brought the country out of crises and moved towards peace, but also practically initiated real change by establishing transparency and supremacy of merit in every sector.

The provincial minister said that corrupt elements have sunk the ship of the country, made the people suffer from unrest, inflation and unemployment and disappointed the youth. He said that Imran Khan is a sincere, honest, independent politician who solves public problems.

He taught self-respect and honor to the nation, his life is an open book, he is always present with his heart and soul for the development and prosperity of the people and Allah willing, the coming era is once again that of Chairman Imran Khan.

He expressed the hope that the people will fully support Tehreek-e-Insaf by responding to every order of Chairman Imran Khan and ending the violence.

