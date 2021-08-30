UrduPoint.com

Govt Working For South Punjab Development: CM

Umer Jamshaid 32 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 07:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was returning the right to development to south Punjab.

He was talking to Punjab Minister Dr Akhtar Malik, MPAs Saleem Labar and Qasim Langah at Multan Airport on Monday, according to a handout issued here.

The CM said the government was moving in the right direction, adding that he did not believe in one-man show. The decisions were made with consultation, he said.

The development schemes of Multan city would be completed in time and the water supply and sewerage system would also be improved, he said and added that the past government transferred south Punjab funds to other schemes and deceived the people in the name of development. He pointed out that a separate development plan had also been devised for south Punjab along with ring-fencing the budget.

