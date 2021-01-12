UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Working For The Welfare Of People: Ali Muhammad Khan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 10:07 PM

Govt working for the welfare of people: Ali Muhammad Khan

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan on Tuesday said that the incumbent government is working under the Constitution for the welfare of people of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan on Tuesday said that the incumbent government is working under the Constitution for the welfare of people of the country.

Speaking on a motion in the Senate, he asked the opposition not to waste precious time on meaningless issues in the Senate.

He said that PTI won most of the main seats in Sindh province which were historically owned by PPPP.

He said that whole Sindh was the mandate of PTI and nothing would happen against the will of the people of Sindh.

He said that Federal government wants to develop Bundal Island which would bring prosperity in the lives of poor fishermen. He said that fishermen would get maximum facilities under the project.

Related Topics

Sindh Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Poor Government Opposition

Recent Stories

&#039;Zayed Higher Organisation&#039;, Sultan bin ..

9 minutes ago

Sharjah Institute for Heritage organises virtual l ..

24 minutes ago

Awareness seminar on Hindu Marriage Act held

2 minutes ago

Punjab govt promoting tourism, cultural heritage: ..

2 minutes ago

SMDC to be formed with stakeholders' consultation ..

2 minutes ago

Development goals unachievable without empowering ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.