Govt Working For Uplift, Prosperity Of People: Governor

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 07:14 PM

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Tuesday said that all political parties should give priority to national interests over political ones

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Tuesday said that all political parties should give priority to national interests over political ones.

The present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was working for the development, stability, peace and prosperity of the people, he added.

The Governor said that resources were being utilized for institutional reforms, adding that the launch of Sehat Card Scheme for providing health facilities to the common man was a historic initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He expressed these views while talking to PTI delegations from different districts at Governor's House.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that previous governments had only made claims for providing facilities like health and education to the common man but today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, practical steps were being taken to provide basic amenities to the people.

He said that every family in Punjab would be able to get free treatment up to Rs 1 million annually through Sehat card scheme. The government was also taking steps to reduce inflation and provide relief to the people, he maintained.

Meanwhile, the Governor also condemned the killing of three more innocent Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir and said that Indian forces were targeting innocent Kashmiris which was the biggest terrorism in the world.

But, unfortunately, other international bodies including the United Nations haveremained silent spectators, he said and added until the Kashmir issue was resolvedas per the UN resolutions, the dream of peace in the region could not be fulfilled.

