Govt Working For Welfare Of Masses In Wake Of COVID-19 Outbreak, Says Governor Punjab

Fri 01st May 2020 | 10:46 PM

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government was making all out efforts to protect the masses from economic challenges in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic in the country

Speaking to different delegations which called on him at the Governor's House here, he said the government had waged a successful war against coronavirus while it had also introduced steps to meet looming economic challenges.

Chaudhry Sarwar stressed that all political and religious parties should play their due role in handling coronavirus pandemic and economic meltdown in the country, adding that the masses should also observe complete precautionary measures to stay protected from the dreadful coronavirus.

"The war against coronavirus pandemic is not an issue of a person or a political party but of the whole nation. So, it is high time that all Pakistanis join hands and defeat the pandemic," the governor said.

Asserting that this was no time of playing petty politics, Sarwar said, all political and religious parties should create awareness and educate masses about protective measures.

He regretted the coronavirus pandemic had caused severe economic crisis across the globe and added that some 12 million people had lost their jobs in Pakistan alone.

Being cognizant of the ground realities, he said, the Federal and Punjab governments were taking all possible measures to help them besides providing them ration to survive through these testing times.

Chaudhry Sarwar said he, himself in collaboration with the Punjab Development Network (PDN) comprising over 60 welfare organizations, was working day in and day out to provide ration to some 500,000 poor families.

Governor Punjab Mohammad Sarwar said the activities of providing ration to people had been sped up so that poor masses could get eatables well in time. "The PTI government is standing with its people in these hard times," the governor said.

